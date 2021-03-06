This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We'll see …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We wil…
This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chil…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should …
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…