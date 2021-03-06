Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.