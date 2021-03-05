Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We'll see …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We wil…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chil…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it …
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should …