For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It shou…
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. …
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. …
For the drive home in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variab…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. It should …
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Per…
For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It look…
Hickory's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will…