Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

