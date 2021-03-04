This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
