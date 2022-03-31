This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
