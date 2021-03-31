For the drive home in Hickory: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
