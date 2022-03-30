Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.