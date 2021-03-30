Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
