Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Local Weather

