 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert