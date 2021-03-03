For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Updated
