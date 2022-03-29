This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
