This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
