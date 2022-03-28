Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
