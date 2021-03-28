 Skip to main content
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

