Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.