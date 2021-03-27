This evening in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
