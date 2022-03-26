Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.