This evening in Hickory: Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
