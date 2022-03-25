For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
