Hickory's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Friday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.