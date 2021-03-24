 Skip to main content
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

