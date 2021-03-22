For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
