 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert