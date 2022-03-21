 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Local Weather

