This evening in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
