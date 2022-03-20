 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Clear. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

