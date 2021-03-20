Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Generally fair. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.