 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert