Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest.