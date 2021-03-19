 Skip to main content
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

