Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.