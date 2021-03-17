For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. See…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek …
For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tom…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Th…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see te…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect cle…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy r…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Mode…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…