Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.