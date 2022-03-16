Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Toda…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temper…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's weather …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Saturday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%…
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tom…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Part…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 de…