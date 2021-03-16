For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
