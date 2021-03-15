This evening in Hickory: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
