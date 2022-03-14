Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.