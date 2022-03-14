Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
