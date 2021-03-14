This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Th…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect cle…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see te…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. It looks …
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…