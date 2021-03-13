Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
