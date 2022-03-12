 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert