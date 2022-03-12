For the drive home in Hickory: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
