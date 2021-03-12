Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Overcast. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
