Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. SW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

