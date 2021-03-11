For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
