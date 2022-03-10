 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

