Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
