This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
