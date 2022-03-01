Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.