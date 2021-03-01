 Skip to main content
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

