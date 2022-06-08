This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. …
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a 42% chance …
For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …