Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.