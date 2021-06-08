Hickory's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
