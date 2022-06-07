This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
