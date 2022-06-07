 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

