This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
