Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

