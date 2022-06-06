For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
