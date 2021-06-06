Hickory's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
